Aercap (NYSE:AER) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $142.54 and last traded at $142.3850, with a volume of 313470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.79.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AER. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Aercap from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aercap from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Aercap from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Aercap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.29.

Aercap Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.81. Aercap had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AER. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Aercap during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Aercap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Aercap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aercap in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aercap by 26.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

