Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $107.83 and last traded at $107.54, with a volume of 17369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Compass Point set a $121.00 target price on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.67.

Axis Capital Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.82 and its 200 day moving average is $98.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Axis Capital had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axis Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is 14.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axis Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Axis Capital by 59.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 25,376 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Axis Capital in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Axis Capital during the first quarter worth about $4,952,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Axis Capital by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Axis Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

