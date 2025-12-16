Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 207601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

GLUE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monte Rosa Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. Monte Rosa Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 42.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 11.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

