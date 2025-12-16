Radiopharm Theranostics’ (RADX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Radiopharm Theranostics (NASDAQ:RADX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $13.00. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 164.90% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Radiopharm Theranostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Radiopharm Theranostics stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Radiopharm Theranostics Limited – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:RADX – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Radiopharm Theranostics worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Radiopharm Theranostics Ltd. operates as a pre-clinical and clinical research company. It focuses on the development of radiopharmaceutical products for diagnostic and therapeutic uses in areas of high unmet medical need. The company is headquartered Carlton, Australia.
