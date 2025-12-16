Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Stock Price Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Free Report) fell 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 1,364,333 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 833% from the average session volume of 146,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Romios Gold Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Romios Gold Resources

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Golden Triangle Area project covering an area of 45,105 hectares located in British Columbia; and 20% interest in the Thunder Bay silver district project comprising 87 claims covering an area of 1,853 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.

