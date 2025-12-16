STMicroelectronics NV ADRhedged (NYSEARCA:STHH) Declares $0.35 Dividend

STMicroelectronics NV ADRhedged (NYSEARCA:STHH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.3535 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.
STMicroelectronics NV ADRhedged Stock Up 0.2%
NYSEARCA STHH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.89. 212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401. STMicroelectronics NV ADRhedged has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $65.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.17.
STMicroelectronics NV ADRhedged Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than STMicroelectronics NV ADRhedged
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Paramount Threw a Wrench in Netflix’s Bid to Acquire Warner Bros.
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Healthcare Giants Just Raised Dividends—Here’s Who Pays the Most
- About the Markup Calculator
- Unassuming Evergy Energy: The AI Boost Your Income Portfolio Needs
Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics NV ADRhedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics NV ADRhedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.