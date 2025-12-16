STMicroelectronics NV ADRhedged (NYSEARCA:STHH) Declares $0.35 Dividend

STMicroelectronics NV ADRhedged (NYSEARCA:STHH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.3535 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.

STMicroelectronics NV ADRhedged Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA STHH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.89. 212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401. STMicroelectronics NV ADRhedged has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $65.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.17.

STMicroelectronics NV ADRhedged Company Profile

Featured Articles

The STMicroelectronics NV ADRhedged (STHH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides exposure to STMicroelectronics ADR, while using swaps to hedge daily currency fluctuations. The fund aims to provide the total return performance of STMicroelectronics, in its local market, to US investors.

