SPAC and New Issue ETF (NASDAQ:SPCX) Announces Annual Dividend of $3.11

SPAC and New Issue ETF (NASDAQ:SPCX – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 3.1054 per share on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1,221.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.

SPAC and New Issue ETF Trading Down 12.2%

Shares of SPAC and New Issue ETF stock opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. SPAC and New Issue ETF has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $7.82 million, a P/E ratio of 142.96 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27.

About SPAC and New Issue ETF

The AXS SPAC and New Issue ETF (SPCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that aims to provide a broad exposure to Special Purpose Acquisitions Corporations (SPACs) and newly-listed firms. SPCX was launched on Dec 16, 2020 and is managed by AXS Investments.

