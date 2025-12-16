iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.249 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a 57.6% increase from iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

PABU opened at $72.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.83. iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $52.49 and a 1 year high of $74.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

