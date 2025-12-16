iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Declares Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:ILIT)

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILITGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2988 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 403.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Trading Down 4.2%

NASDAQ ILIT opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $16.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $11.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21.

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (ILIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, providing exposure to the lithium industry by investing in stocks of lithium miners and compound manufacturers from all around the world.

Dividend History for iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT)

