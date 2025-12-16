iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Declares Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:ILIT)

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2988 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 403.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Trading Down 4.2%

NASDAQ ILIT opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $16.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $11.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21.

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (ILIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, providing exposure to the lithium industry by investing in stocks of lithium miners and compound manufacturers from all around the world.

