iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Declares Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:ILIT)

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2988 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 403.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.
iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Trading Down 4.2%
NASDAQ ILIT opened at $14.41 on Tuesday. iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $16.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $11.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21.
iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Company Profile
