Taiwan Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TWN) Announces Annual Dividend of $6.20

Taiwan Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TWN – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 6.2002 per share on Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 1,061.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th.

Taiwan Fund Trading Up 0.6%

TWN opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. Taiwan Fund has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $59.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.36.

About Taiwan Fund

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

