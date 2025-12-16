Taiwan Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TWN) Announces Annual Dividend of $6.20

Taiwan Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:TWN – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 6.2002 per share on Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 1,061.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th.
Taiwan Fund Trading Up 0.6%
TWN opened at $57.52 on Tuesday. Taiwan Fund has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $59.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.36.
About Taiwan Fund
