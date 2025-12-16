Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CTRA. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 2.2%

NYSE CTRA opened at $25.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.33.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 43,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

