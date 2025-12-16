Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Wolfe Research

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Wolfe Research from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Datadog from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Datadog from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Thirty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.92.

DDOG opened at $142.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. Datadog has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $201.69. The company has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 458.23, a PEG ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.The firm had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 91,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $14,446,719.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,369.60. This represents a 88.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 100,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $18,254,609.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,633,802.44. This trade represents a 15.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,326,886 shares of company stock worth $234,460,734 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 13.8% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Datadog by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 74.3% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

