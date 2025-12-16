Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Reduces Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC reduced its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 81.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,895 shares during the quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 84.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 66.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $130.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $168.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.66.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 234.84% and a net margin of 5.01%.The firm had revenue of $27.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $74,760,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 79,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.56, for a total value of $12,255,009.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 65,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,083,056.72. The trade was a 54.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 4,008,030 shares of company stock worth $576,159,860 in the last 90 days. 42.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.84.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

