Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Sold by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,682 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% during the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

