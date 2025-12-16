TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 43,222 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

TruWealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,222 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 3.4% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $68,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 722,329.3% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 17,851,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,579,274,000 after buying an additional 17,848,756 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,688,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,498,319,000 after acquiring an additional 68,243 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,216,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,063,916,000 after acquiring an additional 411,172 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,285,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,244,071,000 after purchasing an additional 70,645 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,109,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,845,101,000 after purchasing an additional 208,598 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $469.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $473.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.43. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $493.00. The company has a market capitalization of $121.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

