Daiwa Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Price

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Daiwa Capital Markets from $174.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded lululemon athletica from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $191.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on lululemon athletica from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded lululemon athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on lululemon athletica from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.15.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

LULU stock opened at $206.29 on Tuesday. lululemon athletica has a one year low of $159.25 and a one year high of $423.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.13 and its 200 day moving average is $200.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.01.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.37. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.920-13.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.660-4.760 EPS. Research analysts predict that lululemon athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at lululemon athletica

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $109,470.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,754. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,782,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,452,394,000 after buying an additional 521,915 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in lululemon athletica by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,010,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,418,389,000 after acquiring an additional 162,295 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in lululemon athletica by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,792,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,356,507,000 after buying an additional 394,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in lululemon athletica by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,960,387 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $700,502,000 after purchasing an additional 413,062 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 28.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,200,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $391,544,000 after buying an additional 490,127 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.