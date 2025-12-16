Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Trading Down 81.1% – Here’s Why

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 81.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 8,595,235 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4,304% from the average daily volume of 195,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GCL shares. Desjardins cut their target price on Colabor Group from C$1.50 to C$0.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Colabor Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colabor Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.00.
Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The company reported C($0.73) EPS for the quarter. Colabor Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of C$212.47 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.0199693 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Colabor Group Inc is a wholesaler and distributor of food and related products in Canada. The company operates in two segments Distribution and Wholesale segment. Its Distribution segment operations include the distribution of food products and related products in hotels, restaurants and institutions (HRI) and retail market.
