Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Trading Down 81.1% – Here’s Why

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 81.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 8,595,235 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4,304% from the average daily volume of 195,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GCL shares. Desjardins cut their target price on Colabor Group from C$1.50 to C$0.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Colabor Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colabor Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.00.

Get Colabor Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Colabor Group

Colabor Group Stock Down 81.1%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The company reported C($0.73) EPS for the quarter. Colabor Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of C$212.47 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.0199693 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colabor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colabor Group Inc is a wholesaler and distributor of food and related products in Canada. The company operates in two segments Distribution and Wholesale segment. Its Distribution segment operations include the distribution of food products and related products in hotels, restaurants and institutions (HRI) and retail market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Colabor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colabor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.