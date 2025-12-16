JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stake Lessened by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.0% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $44,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Mosaic Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,364,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,695,000 after acquiring an additional 29,844 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,232,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,212,000 after acquiring an additional 126,742 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% in the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $320.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $322.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.25. The firm has a market cap of $871.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Loop Capital set a $310.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

