InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.2377 per share on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.

InvenTrust Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 296.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect InvenTrust Properties to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:IVT opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. InvenTrust Properties has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $31.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.17.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $74.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 million. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 40.46%.InvenTrust Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that InvenTrust Properties will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.