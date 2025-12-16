Troy Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Troy Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,386,290 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 26,334 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 13.3% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of Visa worth $492,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Visa by 287.0% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,117. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total value of $707,919.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,789.09. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,042 shares of company stock worth $8,175,152. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of V stock opened at $347.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $337.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.04. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.00 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The company has a market cap of $632.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The company had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 target price on Visa and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI set a $380.00 target price on Visa in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.52.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

