Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 147,361 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 270.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 201,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,361 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in RTX were worth $29,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RTX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,074,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,353,000 after buying an additional 2,238,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RTX by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,706,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,457,452,000 after acquiring an additional 552,009 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,599,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,894,000 after acquiring an additional 837,268 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter valued at about $2,359,602,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 9.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,958,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,729,013.40. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE RTX opened at $182.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.18 and its 200 day moving average is $159.52. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $182.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The business had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 55.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 price target on RTX and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on RTX in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on RTX from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 price target on RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of RTX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.71.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

