West Oak Capital LLC Has $5.42 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,680 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 2.2% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 110.15 and a beta of 0.01. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $50.78.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.