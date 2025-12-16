Barclays Raises FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $360.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on FedEx from $298.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on FedEx from $293.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.29.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $282.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx has a 52 week low of $194.29 and a 52 week high of $295.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.40 and a 200-day moving average of $239.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in FedEx by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 31.8% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 216,706 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $52,829,000 after buying an additional 52,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 24,797 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

