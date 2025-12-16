The Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Expectations for CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock Price

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CF Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CF

CF Industries Trading Down 0.4%

CF opened at $78.47 on Tuesday. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $104.45. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CF Industries will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 42.3% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 64,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 19,199 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $948,000. Investment Research Partners LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 72.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CF Industries

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.