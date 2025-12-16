Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Southport Acquisition (NYSE:ANGX)

Research analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Southport Acquisition (NYSE:ANGX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 75.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Southport Acquisition to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Southport Acquisition in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southport Acquisition currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

ANGX stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. Southport Acquisition has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $20.39.

Southport Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial software space with a focus on mortgage and real estate verticals.

