Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $147.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $58.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, December 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Albemarle from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Albemarle from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.71.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Albemarle

Albemarle Trading Up 0.3%

ALB opened at $132.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $49.43 and a 52 week high of $136.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of -83.40 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.38 and a 200-day moving average of $86.18.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.43%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 10,050.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in Albemarle by 5,771.4% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.