Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Price

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.27% from the company's previous close.

BLDR has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.07.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $105.24 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $94.35 and a 52-week high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.86 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 3.79%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.7% during the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

