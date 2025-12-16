Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Charles Cohn Acquires 180,353 Shares

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CEO Charles Cohn purchased 180,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $248,887.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 32,495,856 shares in the company, valued at $44,844,281.28. This trade represents a 0.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NRDY opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. Nerdy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $238.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.78.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 81.74% and a negative net margin of 22.95%.The firm had revenue of $37.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that Nerdy Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NRDY. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Nerdy from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Nerdy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nerdy has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Nerdy during the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nerdy by 170.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 237,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nerdy by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 123,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 86,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Nerdy in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

