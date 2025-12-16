TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $12.15 Million Stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF $MMIT

TruWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIT – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,088 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.06% of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF worth $12,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMIT. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 362,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after acquiring an additional 178,369 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 456,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,543,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,366,000 after purchasing an additional 402,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF by 108.2% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.99 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.06.

NYLI MacKay Shields Municipal Intermediate ETF Profile

The IQ MacKay Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide enhanced total-return potential by investing mainly in investment-grade, AMT-free US municipal bonds with duration between 3-10 years.

