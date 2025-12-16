TruWealth Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 95.1% in the first quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $123.72 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.38.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

