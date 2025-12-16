Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July $PJUL

Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 138.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,671 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July makes up about 2.2% of Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wisconsin Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 2.0% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.9% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.6% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

PJUL opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76. The firm has a market cap of $958.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.46. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $44.42.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

