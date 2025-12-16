TruWealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,347 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of W.P. Carey worth $19,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in W.P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 56.4% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in W.P. Carey in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPC stock opened at $65.76 on Tuesday. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $69.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.66.

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.44 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.930-4.990 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.61%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPC. Barclays upped their price objective on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of W.P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

