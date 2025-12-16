TruWealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

TruWealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $24,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $212.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.24. The firm has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.19 and a fifty-two week high of $213.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.