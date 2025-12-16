Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Stock Holdings Decreased by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,065 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 5.6% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $110,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Cambridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,259,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $335.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $559.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $339.94.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

