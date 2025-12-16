Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO is Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.8% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $40,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,309,000 after buying an additional 912,514 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,406,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,397,000 after purchasing an additional 194,518 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,733,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,182,000 after purchasing an additional 482,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,568,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,110,000 after buying an additional 382,607 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,677.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,241,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,997,000 after buying an additional 4,089,100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $294.23 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $298.64. The firm has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $290.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.44.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

