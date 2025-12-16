United Rentals, Inc. $URI Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,563 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,199,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 264.0% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.9%

URI opened at $810.64 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $525.91 and a 12 month high of $1,021.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $869.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $858.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $11.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.43 by ($0.73). United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 15.83%.The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.80 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $620.00 to $600.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $995.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Truist Financial set a $1,169.00 price objective on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $900.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $961.72.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

