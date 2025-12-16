Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Downgraded to “Market Perform” Rating by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Finviz reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MC. Zacks Research cut Moelis & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

Shares of MC opened at $69.43 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.90.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 15.98%.The company had revenue of $356.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $46,762,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,161.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 661,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,231,000 after buying an additional 609,162 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,356,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,548,000 after buying an additional 579,529 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the second quarter valued at $31,248,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Moelis & Company by 16.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,304,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $235,654,000 after acquiring an additional 458,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

