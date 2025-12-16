iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4214 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a 34.2% increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $145.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $107.38 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 803.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

