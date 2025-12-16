iShares MSCI Turkey ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:TUR)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.3593 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 204.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TUR opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $38.55. The company has a market cap of $179.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.39.

About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

Read More

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

