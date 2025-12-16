iShares MSCI Turkey ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:TUR)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.3593 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 204.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.
iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Stock Up 1.3%
Shares of NASDAQ TUR opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $38.55. The company has a market cap of $179.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.39.
About iShares MSCI Turkey ETF
