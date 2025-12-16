iShares Exponential Technologies ETF to Issue Dividend of $5.33 (NASDAQ:XT)

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 5.3322 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1,425.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:XT opened at $74.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.38. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $76.29.

Institutional Trading of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 946.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 160,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,220,000 after purchasing an additional 144,876 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Talon Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 10,895.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,447,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,947,000 after buying an additional 4,406,759 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Company Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

