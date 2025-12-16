Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Upgraded by Wedbush to Outperform Rating

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GBIO. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Generation Bio from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Generation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of NASDAQ GBIO opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. Generation Bio has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.96.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.18) by $2.36. Generation Bio had a negative net margin of 410.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. The business had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Generation Bio will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the first quarter valued at $69,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,159,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 407,843 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

