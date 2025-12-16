Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Given a $5.50 Price Target at Wedbush

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) has been given a $5.50 price target by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GBIO. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Generation Bio from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Generation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.38. 122,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,994. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.96. Generation Bio has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $12.50.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.18) by $2.36. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66 million. Generation Bio had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 410.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Generation Bio will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIO. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter worth $69,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Generation Bio by 54.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,159,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 407,843 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

