American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2582 per share on Thursday, December 18th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This is a 44.4% increase from American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDSI stock opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.99 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.49.

Institutional Trading of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDSI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 70.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 940,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,605,000 after purchasing an additional 377,775 shares during the period.

About American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

