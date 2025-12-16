HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.16

HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:QQH – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1637 per share on Monday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 21.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th.

HCM Defender 100 Index ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of QQH opened at $76.78 on Tuesday. HCM Defender 100 Index ETF has a twelve month low of $53.37 and a twelve month high of $82.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.63 million, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.70.

Get HCM Defender 100 Index ETF alerts:

About HCM Defender 100 Index ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (QQH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the HCM Defender 100 index. The fund tracks a proprietary index that toggles between technology stocks and Treasurys, or a combination of both, depending on risk in the U.S. equity market. QQH was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by HCM.

Receive News & Ratings for HCM Defender 100 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCM Defender 100 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.