Anydrus Advantage ETF (BATS:NDOW) Announces Annual Dividend of $0.34

Anydrus Advantage ETF (BATS:NDOW – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3417 per share on Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 124.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th.
Anydrus Advantage ETF Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of NDOW stock opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.63. Anydrus Advantage ETF has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $26.27.
About Anydrus Advantage ETF
