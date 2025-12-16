JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Declares $0.52 Annual Dividend

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.5228 per share on Thursday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 70.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.
JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:JPEF opened at $74.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.42. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a one year low of $55.46 and a one year high of $76.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.00.
About JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF
