iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Plans $0.81 Dividend

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.8125 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:IEUS opened at $67.76 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $68.96. The company has a market cap of $159.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.72.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.