iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Plans $0.81 Dividend

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.8125 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%
NASDAQ:IEUS opened at $67.76 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $68.96. The company has a market cap of $159.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.72.
iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Healthcare Giants Just Raised Dividends—Here’s Who Pays the Most
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Unassuming Evergy Energy: The AI Boost Your Income Portfolio Needs
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Pfizer Adds to Its Big Bet on Weight Loss Drugs
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.