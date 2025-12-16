iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Plans Dividend of $0.82 (NASDAQ:EMIF)

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.824 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 597.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.7%

EMIF opened at $27.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.59. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.16.

Get iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.