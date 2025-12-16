Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Invests $6.41 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.3% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Challenger Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 6,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.60.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $6,435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,238,600. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frederick M. Lowery sold 6,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.68, for a total value of $4,131,761.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,586,868.56. This trade represents a 32.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,271 shares of company stock valued at $86,507,282. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO opened at $575.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $216.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.90. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $610.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $566.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 15.02%.The company had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

