iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Plans $1.63 Dividend

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.6251 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 343.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AIA opened at $94.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.98. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.70.
About iShares Asia 50 ETF
