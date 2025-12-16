iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Plans $1.63 Dividend

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.6251 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 343.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AIA opened at $94.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.98. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.